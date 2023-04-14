DENVER (KDVR) — An apprenticeship fair at the end of the month could help launch careers for locals.

The City of Denver Workforce Services Apprenticeship Fair is happening on April 29 from 10 a.m. – noon. The location is Montebello High School, 5000 Crown Blvd.

An apprenticeship is where an individual can earn money as they learn. They offer on-the-job training with classroom instruction.

An apprenticeship will typically last one to four years. According to Apprenticeship USA, the federal government agency that oversees apprenticeships, 93% of those who complete an apprenticeship, get a job with an average annual salary of $77,000.

There will be companies from several industries at the event at the end of the month including construction, information technology, energy, health care, early education, and even dance.

To register for the event, visit the event page website.

You can also email workforce@denvergov.org for more information. The department also says it can help with transportation and childcare for those who need it to attend the event.