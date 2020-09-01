Care for Colorado campaign shares ways to protect wild places and wildlife

DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado Recreates Responsibly Week, a partnership between state and federal agencies that provide ways to enjoy the beautiful outdoor places in Colorado responsibly, runs Aug. 31 – Sept. 7.

(Credit:CareFor Colorado)

The Care for Colorado campaign provides seven principles to preserve landscapes and wildlife every day of the year:

Know Before You Go Stay to Trails Trash Your Trash Leave What You Find Be Careful with Fire Respect Wildlife Be Kind to Other Visitors

“Colorado Recreates Responsibly Week is a way to bring together our state, federal, local and tribal land managers and Coloradans across our state to highlight a unified message on how we can all do our part to care for Colorado and recreate responsibly,” Governor Jared Polis said.

Care for Colorado is a coalition between the Colorado Tourism Office, Leave No Trace Center for Outdoor Ethics and Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW), created to educate visitors on minimizing human impact on wildlife and wild spaces.

Colorado houses 13 National Parks, 42 state parks, over 350 state wildlife areas, 11 national forests, two national grasslands, and a variety of additional local and federal lands, according to CPW.