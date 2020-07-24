‘Cards Against Humanity’ meets generational divides in Denver couple’s ‘Ok, Millennial’ game

DENVER — “OK, boomer” has become a millennial mantra to mock the older generation, but a new card game born in Denver will give both age groups the chance to dish it out.

After too many awkward silences and uncomfortable moments during family game night, husband-and-wife Krystal and Tim Welland decided to create a party game that they could enjoy with their parents.

And so, “Ok, Millennial” was born— a party card game, similar to the format of “Cards Against Humanity,” in which players respond to questions about the millennial or baby boomer generations with funny stereotypes.

The Welland couple launched a Kickstarter campaign for the new party card game on June 26 to garner consumer interest and print their first batch of 2,500 games.

As of Thursday, they had raised $7,171 of their $10,000 goal from 98 backers, with 13 days to go. Those who pledge $25 or more will get the game and a T-shirt with the company’s logo.

The couple plan to retail “Ok, Millennial” for $20 on Amazon. They tapped a family friend to design the cards and will use Kickstarter funds to begin manufacturing the game overseas.

