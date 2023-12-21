DENVER (KDVR) — Police in Greeley arrested a man after discovering three nearly undetectable card skimmers at area ATMs.

Police discovered three of the devices last week, all of them at ATMs at 7-Eleven stores in the city, according to a release from the Greeley Police Department. These were new kinds of card skimmers that were “nearly paper thin” and accompanied by pinhole cameras.

The new technology is appearing more frequently along the Front Range, including on fuel pumps and retail registers. That includes in Aurora and around the metro, where police have seized several of the nearly undetectable card skimmers in recent weeks.

Investigators in Greeley arrested a man this week near one of the targeted ATMs.

Lenard Berei, 35, was booked Tuesday on six counts of possession of identity theft tools and 16 counts of identity theft, according to police. He also faces counts of theft, cybercrime and criminal possession of a financial transaction device.

What is a card skimmer?

A card skimmer is a device surreptitiously installed into a card payment slot to record the data of whoever uses it. In these newer and thinner versions, a small pinhole camera is installed above the PIN pad to record the user’s code, which is necessary for the thief to use the stolen data.

“This tiny camera is barely noticeable with a pinhole in the metal plating above the PIN pad,” Greeley police said.

Police released images of the devices found at the Greeley 7-Eleven stores:

A card skimmer found at a 7-Eleven ATM in Greeley (Greeley Police Department)

A small camera linked to a card skimmer found at a 7-Eleven ATM in Greeley (Greeley Police Department)

A pinhole for a small camera linked to a card skimmer found at a 7-Eleven ATM in Greeley (Greeley Police Department)

Anyone who finds one of these devices is urged not to touch or try to remove them and instead call police immediately. ATM users are encouraged to check their bank statements for fraudulent charges.

Anyone with information about the case who has not been interviewed already is encouraged to call the Greeley Police Department at 970-350-9605.