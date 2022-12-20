AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — A carbon monoxide leak was reported and multiple people were sick at the Gaylord Rockies Resort and Convention Center on Tuesday afternoon, fire officials said.

Emergency responders were triaging and treating patients who were suffering illness from the leak, Aurora Fire Rescue said. “Several people who were feeling sick” reported the issue just after 5 p.m. A total of seven people were assessed, with one transported to a hospital.

“Cooking equipment” caused the issue, Aurora Fire Rescue said. “The equipment has been shut down and is no longer causing a carbon monoxide problem.”

No patients were suffering life-threatening illnesses.

By about 6 p.m., Aurora Fire Rescue firefighters were taking final air quality readings in the building. No further updates were expected on the incident, the department said.