Idina Menzel, noted actress and voice of Elsa in the movie Frozen, came to a school in Erie to debut her new children’s book. 3/6/2023

ERIE, Colo. (KDVR) – Idina Menzel, the voice of Elsa in Disney’s “Frozen,” is now a book author. She and her sister just released a children’s book, and Monday they visited Meadowlark School in Erie for an up close and personal reading.

Students at Meadowlark were treated to a sing-along and a reading by the two authors.

“I’ve been asked to do a children’s book for several years, but I never really wanted to do it unless I knew it was something really important to me,” Menzel said.

Idina and Cara Menzel read their new book, “Loud Mouse,” to very eager ears.

The storyline echoes the sisters’ own experiences growing up.

“We were mice when we were young, totally kidding. No, I mean it’s definitely Cara Lee is the little mouse, the little sister, and D is the big sister. Those are our real names in real life,” Idina Menzel said. “Honestly, when you’re little like me and you had a big voice at an early age and you kind of know inside that there’s something special about your voice, you’re not really sure when it’s OK to share it.”

The young audience at Meadowlark ate it up.

This is the first book for the Tony-nominated singer and performer, so what is next? A book about her younger sister Cara, called “Proud Mouse.”