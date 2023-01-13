DENVER (KDVR) — Police are looking for a Chevy that is wanted in a hit-and-run crash that left a pedestrian with serious injuries.

According to the Denver Police Department, on Jan. 12 at 1:40 p.m., a hit-and-run occurred at the intersection of California Street and 22nd Street in the Five Points neighborhood.

DPD said a dark-colored Chevy Camaro was traveling westbound on California Street when it struck a pedestrian that was crossing at California and 22nd.

The pedestrian suffered serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

The suspect vehicle is described as:

Dark-colored Chevy Camaro

Has silver rims

May have minor damage to the front passenger side

Police are looking for this Chevy Camero that is wanted in a hit-and-run in Five Points. (Metro Denver Crime Stoppers)

DPD said the driver fled the scene without stopping and checking on the pedestrian.

Anyone with information on the vehicle or the hit-and-run is asked to contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.