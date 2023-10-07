DENVER (KDVR) — A car that has been parked in the Poudre River since early July was removed Saturday.

It started on July 9 when the car, a blue Toyota, left the road around 11 p.m. and crashed near mile marker 104 on Highway 14. It has been in the river there ever since.

The driver stayed on the roof of the car until sunrise the next morning and the Larimer County

Sheriff’s Office said he was taken to the hospital for hypothermia but was otherwise uninjured.

At the time, the water levels were too high for crews to safely remove the vehicle, so LCSO said responders decided to postpone the vehicle removal.

Rain kept water high all summer long, but water levels dropped significantly over the last couple of weeks. On Saturday, the mission was accomplished, LCSO said.

The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Services team worked with Larimer County Dive Rescue, UCHealth SORT, Poudre Canyon Volunteer Fire Department and Crossroads Towing to remove the vehicle.