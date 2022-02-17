Car stolen with pit bull puppy inside

DENVER (KDVR) — A southwest Denver man is frantic after his car and 8-month-old puppy were stolen.

On the morning of Jan. 29, Jose Quezada left his 2016 Honda Accord running in the 2100 block of South Fenton Street. Inside the car sat his brand-new pit bull puppy, Rocky.

Seconds later, both were missing.

“By 7:45, they jump in the car,” he said. “By 7:46…gone!”

Quezada said he has contacted Denver Police.

The 28-year-old is beside himself for the momentary lapse in judgeent. He and Rocky had recently relocated from New York.

“I saved my money to get a loan and possibly start a business, and now, I’m just here, basically homeless, broke, nothing to my name,” he said.

If you have seen the gray Honda or Rocky, you are urged to call Denver Police. Quezada is offering a $2,000 reward.