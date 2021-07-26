Car stolen with 2 dogs inside, 1 still missing

DENVER (KDVR) — A Front Range family continues its search for its stolen car and dog.

Back in mid-July, Tara Kelly says her ex-mother-in-law had stopped at a gas station at Colfax Avenue and Mariposa Street, in the Lincoln park neighborhood, to put air in the car’s tires. The dogs’ owner admits leaving the 2008 Honda Civic running while going inside the mini mart for change.

When she came back out, the car and her dogs, “Dolly” and “Shorty,“ were gone. The dogs are shih tzus.

“These (dogs) are like her children,” says Kelly, the ex-daughter-in-law. “Her therapy dogs.”

After an intense social media push, Dolly was located at a veterinarian office Monday afternoon. Shorty and the Honda Civic have still not been recovered.

The family says they have filed a police report.

“Don’t leave your car door unlocked,” Kelly said. “For any reason, at all.”