Car stolen in Westminster with dog inside, police need help locating

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (KDVR) — A vehicle with a 15-year-old dog named SOLO inside was stolen on Friday, Westminster police said.

The vehicle was parked in front of the Tropical Smoothie Café at 73rd Avenue and Federal Boulevard and stolen at 4:36 p.m., police said.

The stolen vehicle is a 2006 navy-blue Subaru Forester with a North Carolina plate: 42M1BP.

Police said SOLO’s owner has had her since she was 5 years old. SOLO was not wearing a collar and has not been chipped.

Contact the Westminster Police Department with any information about the vehicle or dog.