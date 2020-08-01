Car slams into west Denver home, trapping resident

DENVER (KDVR) — One person was injured when a car slammed into a house in west Denver early Saturday morning.

According to the Denver Police Department, the crash occurred in the 5000 block of West Dakota Avenue shortly before 1:30 a.m.

Police said the car went deep into the home, trapping a female resident and causing significant damage.

The female was taken to a local hospital. The extent of her injuries is currently unknown, DPD said.

Police have not yet provided information about the driver and charges he or she may face.

The investigation is ongoing.