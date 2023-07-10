AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — A woman was shot after she discovered her 2020 Silver Kia Optima had been stolen, and used an air tag to track it down Sunday night according to the Aurora Police Department.

The woman told police she discovered her Kia had been stolen late Sunday afternoon from East Caspian Circle.

Police said she found her car near 6th Avenue and Del Mar Circle West. When she approached the vehicle, she was shot in the hand.

She then went to the hospital for treatment, where medical personnel contacted APD.

APD pursues stolen vehicle, crash during chase

Police spotted the vehicle, and the chase began. FOX31 learned that officers attempted to use pit maneuvers to stop the vehicle without success.

During the pursuit, an APD Chevrolet Tahoe cruiser with its lights and sirens activated collided with a vehicle at 6th Avenue and Peoria Street late Sunday night.

The officer and the two people involved in the crash were not seriously hurt, APD Interim Police Chief Art Acevedo said.

The stolen Kia was found abandoned at East 2nd Avenue and Peoria.

There were three suspects in the car, and police said one of them was a Hispanic male wearing a baseball cap backward.

APD chase policy nearly finalized

Acevedo said APD has nearly completed making changes to its chase policy, which currently uses what is called a “chase-appropriate policy.”

“The bad actors in this community need to know. We are not just going to let them drive away. I have always said when you look at the cities that have a no pursuit policy they are extremely violent cities because a policy to not pursue is an invitation to chaos,“ Acevedo said.

When Acevedo first took over as interim chief, he pledged to begin revamping the department’s chase policy saying it was important to reducing crime.

Police are asking anyone who might have information about the suspects to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP.