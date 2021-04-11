Car loses control, hits and flips truck over at car show in Loveland

LOVELAND, Colo. (KDVR) — Witnesses tell FOX31 several people were sent to the hospital after a major crash in Loveland on Sunday.

It happened around 9:30 a.m. at the “Cars and Coffee” car show that takes place in multiple locations across Colorado every year.

The event in Loveland came to a sudden halt after the collision.

During a car show in Loveland this morning, a Challenger rips out of the parking lot and loses control causing a serious rollover crash. It happened along HWY 287. It's believed the people in the white pickup were not part of the show, just driving through. More tonight on @KDVR pic.twitter.com/bEc99C0wtJ — Aimee Lewis (@aimee_lewisTV) April 12, 2021

Video shows the driver of a Dodge Challenger tearing out of the parking lot where the show was staged. The driver loses control and smashes into a white pickup truck, causing it to roll over. It’s believed the pickup truck was not part of the show and just driving through.

“We saw him peel away, heard tires squeal, and like slow motion you see the truck turning on its side and you don’t know what do in that moment, everyone started running towards it,” said Kendrick Quick, who attends the show every year in Loveland.

“There’s always going to be people that take it too far,” said Quick. “We really don’t support having people peeling out and going full throttle.”

Quick said he saw multiple people get out of the pickup and leave in an ambulance. The owner of the Challenger appeared to have escaped serious injuries. Police worked to investigate and clear the crash for nearly two hours.

The condition of the people in the truck is unknown.

“The car scene does not condone the actions of the Challenger; we are not about racing and peeling out like that. We are about having fun and taking it to the track to prove our cars,” said Quick.

Car experts said cold weather conditions and a lack of knowledge behind the wheel was to blame for the crash.

“People do get cocky and show off. A lot of people buy cars but don’t know how to drive them,” said Quick.

No word yet on whether the driver of the Challenger will face charges.