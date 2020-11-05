Car likely involved in fatal Glendale hit-and-run found burned with body inside

GLENDALE, Colo. (KDVR) — A Medina Alert has been canceled after the vehicle likely involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash in Glendale was found burned with a body inside, police said Thursday.

The hit-and-run occurred about 5:40 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Leetsdale Drive and South Cherry Street. A driver struck a 74-year-old woman and her dog before leaving the scene.

The woman was taken to Denver Health Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead. The dog died at the scene of the crash.

According to the Glendale Police Department, witnesses were able to provide a limited description of the driver’s car and part of its license plate.

Authorities issued a Medina Alert, asking the public to look out for a white Hyundai Sonata.

“Additional information on the suspect vehicle was determined through investigative means and a possible suspect driver was identified,” GPD said in a statement.

On Wednesday, a vehicle matching the car’s description was found engulfed in flames in Lake County. Police did not say where in Lake County the vehicle was located.

“Once extinguished it was determined that there was a human body inside. The vehicle suffered extensive damage due to the fire,” police said.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance from the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, which is now investigating the case.

An autopsy of the body found inside the car is pending, police said.

“Based on our investigation at this time, it is highly (probable) that this is the vehicle that struck and killed the 74-year-old female and therefore the (Medina) Alert has been cancelled. Further information will be forthcoming pending the results of the autopsy,” GPD said.