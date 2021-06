GILPIN COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — U.S. 6 was closed west of Golden and Highway 119 was closed near Black Hawk on Monday afternoon while responders worked to pull a car from a creek.

The Gilpin County Sheriff’s Office said southbound Highway 119 was closed from Black Hawk to U.S. 6.

The Colorado Department of Transportation showed a full closure of U.S. 6 from Golden to Highway 119.

The circumstances surrounding the car in the creek were not immediately available.

Hwy 119 southbound from Black Hawk to Hwy 6 to Golden, & westbound Hwy 6 from Golden to the junction is closed for a car in the creek. USE ALTERNATE ROUTES of Hwy 46 or Central City Parkway. Unknown time for reopening. pic.twitter.com/Kfo0xwEW2T — Gilpin Sheriff (@GilpinSheriff) June 21, 2021