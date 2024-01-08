DENVER (KDVR) — Boulder police are investigating a shooting that closed down westbound Baseline Road.

At 4:45 a.m. on Monday, the Boulder Police Department tweeted about officers investigating a shots fired call in the area of 29th and Baseline.

The area is near several apartment complexes and a shopping center. The intersection is just blocks away from the University of Colorado Boulder campus.

Thankfully, only a vehicle was hit by the gunshots. However, officers do not believe the suspect is still in the area.

Westbound Baseline is closed between 28th and 29th while police continue their investigation.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Boulder Police Department.