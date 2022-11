WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (KDVR) — A rollover crash closed lanes of traffic in Wheat Ridge Monday morning but no one was seriously injured, the Wheat Ridge Police Department said.

Two southbound lanes of Kipling Street were closed at 42nd Avenue after a single-vehicle rollover crash around 9:30 a.m.

Car ends up in creek in rollover crash (Photo credit: Wheat Ridge Police Department)

Police said the vehicle went off the roadway and into the creek, but the driver was “luckily okay.”