A car went off the road and landed onto a bike path in Erie. (Erie Police Department)

ERIE, Colo. (KDVR) — Fire crews responded to a car that went off an overpass and fell onto the bike path below.

According to Mountain View Fire Rescue, crews were called to a single-car crash on Colliers Parkway Thursday morning. The area is near Erie High School.

MVFR said the car went off the road and fell down onto the bike path. Photos taken by Erie Police show the car landed on its hood below the overpass.

Fortunately, the driver and the child that were inside the car had no obvious injuries and were able to get themselves to a hospital for a check-up.

The cause of the crash was not released by MVFR.