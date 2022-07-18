The blue colored SUV is wanted in a deadly hit-and-run at Colfax Avenue. (Photo: Denver Metro Crime Stoppers)

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department is looking to identify the driver and car wanted in a deadly hit-and-run.

On July 11 at 10:07 p.m., an unknown driver was traveling eastbound at the intersection of East Colfax Avenue and North Quebec Street when the driver hit a pedestrian.

The victim was crossing Colfax Avenue when they were struck and suffered serious injuries. The victim was pronounced dead.

Now, police need help to find the driver who fled the scene without stopping or leaving the proper information required by law. The suspect’s car is described as a dark blue, medium-sized SUV. Police believe the car may have moderate to extreme damage to the front of the vehicle.

The blue car is wanted in a deadly hit-and-run that took place at the intersection of East Colfax Avenue and North Quebec Street. (Photo: Denver Metro Crime Stoppers)

Anyone with information on this deadly hit-and-run is asked to contact the Denver Metro Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.