Editor’s note: Arapahoe County shared the photo and narrative on Tuesday, but later clarified that it took place on Monday.

DENVER (KDVR) — Everyone is OK, but a car owner will be looking for new wheels after their vehicle was destroyed by fire Monday.

The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office shared an image of the burning car and a narrative about what happened on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“It’s a miracle no one was injured in this car fire,” the post said.

It was around 11: 20 a.m. on Monday when Deputy Searle was dispatched to the call on South Telluride Street, the sheriff’s office. When she arrived, the car was fully engulfed in flames.

“The car had died while the driver was on the road, so he got out and attempted to push start it when the cabin began to fill with smoke,” the sheriff’s office posted.

It’s unclear how many people were inside the car with the driver, but the sheriff’s office said everyone got out safely.

After the fire was extinguished, investigators found the cause to be electrical.

The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office said the car had previously been stolen and recovered. After that, there were some mechanical issues and the vehicle often had to be jump-started.