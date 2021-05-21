Car crashes, landing inside Castle Rock skate park

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KDVR) — The Castle Rock Police Department says a car crashed into a skate park on Friday morning after police tried to conduct a traffic stop.

Car drive into the skate park at 3:30am. Police possibly in pursuit.

It happened at around 3:35 a.m. at Skate Park at Metzler Ranch Park.

CRPD said it saw a vehicle speeding and an officer tried to conduct a traffic stop. Before they could do so, the vehicle had already traveled through a red light at the intersection of Front Street and Black Feather Trail, lost control and hit a curb before crashing at the Skate Park at Metzler Ranch Park.

Police said four people were inside the vehicle. Three of those people were taken to the hospital. One person tried to leave on foot but officers were able to stop that person. No officers were injured.

The skate park is currently closed while it is cleaned.