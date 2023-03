Wheat Ridge police and Arvada Fire responded to a car crashing into a business on Monday evening. Credit: Wheat Ridge Police Department 3/13/2023

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Wheat Ridge Police Department and Arvada Fire responded to a car crashing into a business on Monday evening.

The incident happened around 5:25 p.m. on the 9800 block of West 44th Avenue.

Wheat Ridge police and Arvada Fire responded to a car crashing into a business on Monday evening. Credit: Wheat Ridge Police Department 3/13/2023

Wheat Ridge police and Arvada Fire responded to a car crashing into a business on Monday evening. Credit: Wheat Ridge Police Department 3/13/2023

The business owner was inside at the time but was not injured. The driver of the car wasn’t injured and is suspected of driving under the influence according to police.