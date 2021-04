BRIGHTON, Colo. (KDVR) — Brighton Fire Rescue responded Tuesday night after a car ran into a structure at the 200 block of South Main at 8:15 p.m.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to the hospital. There was an occupant in the house at the time of the crash, but they were able to evacuate without injuries. A building inspector has also been called to the scene to assess the damage.