DENVER (KDVR) — Fire crews are responding to a pickup truck that crashed into a Highlands Ranch home early Wednesday morning.

South Metro Fire Rescue responded to the crash in the 9000 block of Dunning Circle off of Fairview Parkway and Grace Boulevard at around 5:16 a.m. The neighborhood is west of Valor Christian High School.

Police responded to a car that crashed into a Highlands Ranch home early on Wednesday, Sept. 20. (Douglas County Sheriff’s Office)

Police responded to a car that crashed into a Highlands Ranch home early on Wednesday, Sept. 20.

Police responded to a car that crashed into a Highlands Ranch home early on Wednesday, Sept. 20.

Police responded to a car that crashed into a Highlands Ranch home early on Wednesday, Sept. 20.

FOX31’s Lisa D’Souza spoke to tenants on scene and was told a couple was sleeping in the bedroom right above where the pickup crashed.

“I look down, I see a big white truck sticking halfway out of my house. I hear the driver saying ‘Oh my God I am so sorry, oh my God.’ That part was terrifying because we didn’t know if they were injured. So we came down and checked on them,” said Cassie, one of the tenants.

Cassie said her partner saw the driver pull his passenger from the pickup truck, but FOX31 has not heard of any confirmed injuries.

One of Cassie’s neighbors told her this was the third time that specific house was hit by a car.

FOX31 went back into the archives and found one of the crashes from 2019. A car crashed into two homes in the same area. Video shows a black car speeding down Grace Boulevard and crashing into the homes.

Cassie works from home and she told FOX31 that she constantly hears issues out on Fairview Parkway. The tenants told D’Souza that they had previously asked for a fence or guardrail but the city and HOA have denied their requests.

Southbound Fairview Parkway is closed temporarily at Grace Boulevard.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.