A car crashed into the front of the Aurora Public Library on 1/5/2022. Credit: Aristea Brady.

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — A driver crashed a car into the front of the Aurora Public Library Thursday afternoon.

According to Aurora Police Department, the car was traveling, likely speeding, on southbound Chambers Road around 3 p.m.

The car barely missed a pedestrian, collided with a truck and then crashed into the library.

APD said at least five people had been in the car, with four of them fleeing the scene. One person was transported to Children’s Hospital with unknown injuries.

