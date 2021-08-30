Car crashes into 2 houses in Lakewood

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — The Lakewood Police Department says a two-car crash early Monday morning sent one vehicle off the road, slamming into two houses.

The crash took place on Sheridan Blvd. and Iowa Ave., around 3 a.m.

Police said one vehicle entered onto S. Sheridan Blvd. from a side street and was clipped by another vehicle going southbound. The collision sent the first vehicle across Sheridan Blvd. and into a house. The vehicle clipped the first house before crashing head-on into a neighboring house.

No injuries or arrests have been reported.

An investigation is underway to determine if alcohol was a factor in the crash.