CENTENNIAL, Colo. (KDVR) — Fire crews responded to a multiple-car crash near Dove Valley where one car caught on fire.

According to South Metro Fire Rescue, crews responded to an incident near Broncos Parkway and Potomac Street at around 7:47 a.m. Thursday morning. The intersection is near Dove Valley Regional Park and the Denver Broncos training facility.

SMFR said four cars were involved in the crash and one car caught on fire.

Videos from a FOX31 viewer in the area show heavy white smoke coming from one of the cars and moving across the road. Multiple emergency vehicles can be seen attending to the fire.

SMFR said one person was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. The scene is now under control.