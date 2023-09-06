BROOMFIELD, Colo. (KDVR) — A Broomfield family is reacting to the news that the man convicted of killing their relative has been found guilty on a lesser charge.

On Tuesday, Joseph Maestas Sanchez was found guilty of manslaughter in the killing of 71-year-old Michael Lewis.

Prosecutors say on Aug. 25, 2021, Maestas Sanchez was breaking into cars in the 2200 block of Sunridge Circle. Lewis confronted the 24-year-old, and Maestas Sanchez shot and killed the father and grandfather.

“I wanted second-degree murder. He shot my dad,” said Alissa Lorenz, Lewis’ daughter.

Maestas Sanchez faces 24 years in prison.

“My dad went after him because he saw him trying to get into his neighbor’s car,”

Lorenz said. “And he tackled him.”

Since the tragedy, an amateur softball tournament has been started and named in Lewis’ honor.