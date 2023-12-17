DENVER (KDVR) — Neighbors in a Denver community are taking action after FOX31 Problem Solvers asked why an abandoned car was left in their neighborhood for three months.

Sunday night tow crews came out to remove the car, but not before some neighbors had a bit of fun with it decorating it with Christmas decor.

“The fact that it’s two feet off the curb as well, you know, it has a parking ticket so someone noticed it on a municipal level,” said neighbor Alden Schiller.

Neighbors say the Chevy Impala has been parked in the same spot for about three months.

“I called 311 about it and let them know and nothing has come of it,” said Schiller.

It’s the second call Schiller made to the city. A week later he came outside and saw the car decked out in holiday cheer.

“I was 100% surprised,” he said. “Some festive people, could have been anybody, decorated it.”

The car was decorated with tinsel spelling the word “tow” as well as personalized gift stockings, a bow on top, and a letter to Santa reading “Abandoned, Please tow for Xmas!”

“We’ve seen abandoned cars in the neighborhood before, not with the broken wheel like this. Typically Denver is pretty good about moving a vehicle, but this one is a bit of a lingerer,” Schiller said.

The Denver Sheriff’s Office, which handles abandoned car requests, said they received about 5 complaints from neighbors. They had plans to investigate Tuesday morning, but around 6 p.m. Sunday, tow crews were out.

“Oh it was amazing, ” said Schiller. “I mean I’m not the only one who appreciates this type of festivity.”

It seems as if neighbors got their Christmas gift after all.

“I think this thing is on borrowed time now. I think the city of Denver, I think someone is going to say get this out of here,” said Schiller.

If you want to report an abandoned car in your neighborhood call 311, or the Denver County Vehicle Impound at (720) 865-0470.