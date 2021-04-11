Capsized kayak discovered, search and rescue underway at Carter Lake

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A search and rescue is taking place at Carter Lake after a kayak was found turned over on Sunday. Officials are believed to be searching for a 31-year-old man from Loveland.

Larimer County Sheriff’s Office said the park received the alert just after 2 p.m. A dog was found in the water, uninjured, wearing a flotation device. Dive teams and several other emergency response teams continue to scan the lake.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call LCSO at 970-416-1985.

This is a developing story and updates will be added as they are received.