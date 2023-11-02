DENVER (KDVR) — A new place for travelers at Denver International Airport to take a break will be opening this week after two years of fanfare.

The Plaza Premium Lounge was announced in partnership with Capital One in 2021 and scheduled for opening the following year, but it’s finally opening just in time for the 2023 holiday season.

The lounge will offer a space for travelers to relax, sit down, and grab a healthy bite to eat and drink. It will be located in Concourse A near gate A34.

The menu showcases local favorites and culinary offerings using locally sourced ingredients and sustainable packages for grab-and-go selections, according to a report from Travel and Leisure. Plus, there will be a variety of options catered to individual dietary needs.

While at the 10,800-square-foot lounge, travelers can enjoy craft cocktails on tap, local beers, coffee and espresso.

Other luxury amenities that will be offered at the lounge include relaxation rooms, shower suites, meeting rooms, wifi, toiletries, and a nursing room.

According to Travel and Leisure, the interior is designed with an original soundscape to make for an ultra-relaxing experience.

The lounge in Denver will be the third of its kind in the U.S. The only other airports in the country with a Plaza Premium lounge are the Dallas/Fort Worth Airport and the Dulles International Airport.

Some Capital One customers will get free access to the lounge depending on the type of account they have, and the lounge will be open to any passenger traveling through or out of DIA for a fee.

Lounges at Denver International Airport

Travelers can find a lounge in any terminal at the Denver airport.

American Airlines Admirals Club near gate C30

American Express Centurion Lounge near gate C46

British Airways Executive Club near the A-bridge

Delta Sky Club in Concourse A

United Clubs near gates A25, B44, B30 and B60

How big is Denver International Airport?

The Denver International Airport property takes up about a third of the city of Denver. The airport takes up about 53 square miles of land.

Meanwhile, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, Denver’s area is about 154.9 square miles.

The airport property is just a few square miles smaller than Fort Collins, which takes up about 57 square miles.

In 2022, over 69 million travelers visited the Denver airport, making it the busiest year on record, and the traffic is only increasing. In June 2023, the airport saw a record number of travelers in a single month. Plus, overall passenger traffic in the first half of the year reached an all-time high of more than 36.5 million passengers, up 13.6% up from 2022.