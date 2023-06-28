ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A recent court from the Colorado Supreme Court has a family in Arapahoe County very worried.

The Bloch family said the person who killed their loved one could be out on bond on Thursday.

David Lechner was arrested back in March in the shooting death of his wife, Tracy.

Tracy’s brother, Ben Bloch, talked about his sister and her life, he also talked about the plan he has to make to keep his family safe if Tracy’s husband posts bond.

Lechner’s bond hearing is Thursday at an Arapahoe County courthouse, and Bloch said he will be there.

“She suffered an unjust murder by David Lechner, leaving my 9- and 7-year-old niece and nephew without parents,” Bloch said.

The justice system must work through its process, but Bloch is convinced of who killed his sister and the danger that person poses to his family.

“It’s just not right for somebody who’s killed somebody to be allowed back into the community with an anklet, with anything,” Bloch said. “It just doesn’t seem just.”

Tracy Lechner was killed in a shooting in March. Her husband, David Lechner, was charged with her death. (Credit: Rachel Bloch)

‘Capital offenses’ at issue after death penalty abolition

Tracy was shot to death in the early morning of March 30. Prosecutors charged her husband, Lechner, with her death.

But a recent ruling by the Colorado Supreme Court, in the case Colorado v. Smith, found that denial of bail for capital offenses like murder is no longer applicable since the state abolished the death penalty.

“If he’s released from jail, we’d have to think of next steps for our family,” Bloch said, “for the wellbeing of our family … because I think he would kill again.”

The Bloch family is certain Lechner could afford a high bond payment.

“If there’s any person that could find a way to swindle this system,” Bloch said, “it’s this man.”

Bloch wouldn’t elaborate how, but suffice it to say, he claimed Lechner is a wealthy man.

Family plans protest at courthouse

“Trying to become new parents with this kind of trauma,” Ben’s wife, Rachel, said. “Like he has just affected so many lives.”

Rachel Bloch said the family would live in fear if Lechner was allowed a bond he could easily pay off.

“The last thing you want to have to worry about as a new mom is a murderer in your family,” she said.

An Arapahoe County judge is set to decide Thursday what Lechner’s bond will be. In the meantime, the Bloch family is keeping a contingency plan if he’s allowed back into society.

“I do fully intend to keep my niece and nephew safe, keep my family safe,” Ben Bloch said.

The Bloch family is organizing a demonstration Thursday at the Arapahoe County courthouse. They are hoping this will encourage a judge to grant a very high bond Lechner wouldn’t be able to pay to keep him in jail until trial.