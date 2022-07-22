DENVER (KDVR) – Fruit eaters across the state, lend us your ears, for another month is about to be torn off the calendar, revealing a month that aligns with the height of melon and stone fruit season.

It’s been Palisade peach season since early June according to Uncover Colorado and that timeframe is likely to run to October. Something worth noting, however, are the other fruits and vegetables, which carry much shorter picking windows, that are about to reach their prime.

Produce producers across the state will be drawing in plenty of visitors for the plucking opportunities they provide, but if you can’t make it out to any of these farms, orchards or others, then look out at your local supermarket for these upcoming ripened fruits to hit your local grocer’s stands.

Fruits with peak ripeness in August

Plums

Pluots

Fruit with peak ripeness from August to September

Oregano

Peaches

Nectarines

Apricots

Blackberries

Fruit with peak ripeness from August through October

Sweet Onions

Raspberries

Sweet Peppers

Cantaloupes

Cauliflower

Chiles

Eggplant

Summer Squash

Melons

Now you may be wondering where you can find these individual bits of healthy sustenance. Here are some farms across the state that may offer up what you’re looking for in a purveyor of produce.

Clark Family Orchard

3929 US-HWY 6 Palisade

This Palisade orchard has been serving the community since 1897 when James A. and Phoebe Clark planted some of the first fruit trees in the valley, which they used water buckets filled at the Colorado River to sustain.

According to the orchard’s website, it has been serving up apricots, cherries, peaches, pears, plums and various vegetables since those first trees were planted.

Hanagan Farms

25388 County Road 24.5, La Junta

This farm has been running for over 100 years and just opened for the season on Tuesday according to its website.

“We love growing produce on our family farm near Swink, Colorado, and have been growing Rocky Ford cantaloupe, watermelon, tomatoes, zucchini, cucumbers, chili peppers, and much more for over 100 years,” the about us page says.

Knapps Farm Market

29742 Highway 71, Rocky Ford

This market and farm has been picking fresh cantaloupes and tomatoes and eggplants in recent weeks.

You’ll be able to visit from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. According to the website, you’ll be able to find everything on the ripe lists above and more.

Kokopelli Farm Market

I-70 Exit 45, just east of Palisade

Brant Harrison moved from Oklahoma to Colorado in 1979 to pursue his dream of growing peaches and has since actualized that goal. Since 1991, Brant and his family have had a totally organic operation.

Their market offers up neighboring farms’ produce and vegetables as well, but according to the featured food list, they themselves produce peaches, cherries apricots, plums and veggies from their organic gardens.