DENVER (KDVR) — Tickets to Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Colorado Avalanche and Tampa Bay Lightning are as low as $800 and as high as nearly $2,500. Unfortunately, not everyone can afford these price tags but can still get the fan-watching experience around the city.

The team is hosting a watch party on the Tivoli Quad at Auraria located at 900 Auraria Parkway, across from Ball Arena. All Avs hosted Stanley Cup Final watch parties for home and away games will be free and open to the public.

Some non-Avalanche-sponsored locations that are known hockey bars or good spots to watch Avalanche games are Tom’s Watch Bar at McGregor Square, Stoney’s on Lincoln and Uptown, Sobo 151, DNVR and Brooklyn’s across the street from Ball Arena.

But of course, it’s not every day you can watch the home team play for the NHL’s most coveted trophy, Lord Stanley’s Cup. So pretty much any bar/restaurant that has a TV will have it tuned into the Avs battle for the Cup.