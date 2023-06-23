DENVER (KDVR) — A person in an inflatable canoe was killed after falling into the Colorado River in Eagle County, the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office said in a release.

First responders were dispatched at 11:42 a.m. to the call of a rafting accident on the Colorado River off Colorado Road. The sheriff’s office said three people were in individual inflatable canoes when one person got swept up in fast rapids. One of the other canoers found the person unresponsive and pulled them to shore and performed CPR.

“Several agencies worked diligently to aid in resuscitations, however, the efforts were unsuccessful and the individual was pronounced dead on scene,” the release said.

The sheriff’s office said all three people were wearing safety floatation gear.

Swiftwater behind several deaths this year

Colorado Parks and Wildlife said ​​in 2022, there were 42 water-related fatalities in the state, which was up from 22 in 2021, and 34 in 2020.

As of June 16, there were 11 confirmed water-related deaths in Colorado in 2023. CPW said there was one additional presumed water-related death and one more unconfirmed death.

There have been two other water-related deaths in the past week. CPW is investigating a man found dead after being seen tubing down the Arkansas River and a woman died days after being pulled out of Boulder Creek.

Staying safe on the water

CPW has a list of boating safety tips to follow before and during water activities:

Wear your life jacket​

Take a Boating Safety Class in Colorado

Carry all required safety gear

Get a safety inspection of your vessel

Review navigation techniques

Be aware of weather and water conditions

Boat sober- Alcohol use is the leading contributing factor in recreational boating deaths.

“Wearing a life jacket is especially important when boating during cold water conditions when water temperatures are below 70 degrees,” Boating Safety Program Manager for CPW Grant Brown said in a release. “Cold water immersion shock coupled with the lack of a life jacket were contributing factors in the majority of drownings in Colorado in recent seasons. We want people to have fun on the water and not be afraid of it, so we encourage you to bring the proper safety gear so you have a positive outdoor experience.”