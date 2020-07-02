Candidates for 17th Judicial District DA talk police brutality, accountability

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — With the national spotlight on Elijah McClain’s death, there is a new focus on the role of district attorneys in the criminal justice system.

Colorado is the only state in the country where DAs are term-limited. Dave Young, who recently defended his decision not to file charges against officers in McClain’s case is in the final year of his term.

This fall, voters in Adams and Broomfield Counties will chose between Republican Tim McCormack and Democrat Brian Mason to lead the 17th Judicial District as the new DA.

“My concern and agenda is you, your family, your neighbors and the residents within my jurisdiction — their public safety,” McCormack said.

“It is our job to do the right thing,” Mason said. “At all times, in every case, no matter what.”

When asked, both candidates declined to say if they would charge the officers in McClain’s case, but pointed out there should have been an independent investigation into the use of force outside the Aurora Police Department.

“Elijah McClain did not deserve to die,” Mason said. “His death is an outrage, and I understand the outrage that the community feels. I feel it.”

“That is a profoundly tragic case,” McCormack said. “There’s a great deal of pain and outrage and concern about these incidents.”

You can watch the full interviews with each candidate here: