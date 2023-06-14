UCHealth EKG tech Robert Plick walks through the halls of the University of Colorado Hospital in Aurora on June 14, 2023. (KDVR)

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Inside the University of Colorado Hospital, Robert Plick is known as “Mr. Invincible.”

The cardiovascular technician has dealt with three different types of cancer, heart failure and COVID-19 — all within the past 10 years.

But none of it has stopped the longtime Nuggets fan from continuing to work at the hospital, where he logs 5 to 7 miles a day with his electrocardiogram machine.

“The doctors want you to be active, and I’m like, yeah, I’m definitely active,” Plick joked.

Keeping the faith until ‘the good season’

The U.S. Air Force veteran said he’s relied on his faith and military background to push him through the tough times, always looking ahead to the end of his various treatments.

“In the military you’re always supposed to be the last man standing, the last man holding the flag,” he said. “My faith is that we go through seasons, we can all get through our bad seasons, because the good season comes.”

That good season came on Monday for the Nuggets, winning their first NBA championship in franchise history.

Plick was watching closely while monitoring his vitals on the EKG.

“I’m watching the final game and checking my heart rate, and it wasn’t because of cancer or the chemo drugs, it was because of the game!” he said. “My heart rate went up to 120, and I was like, they finally did it, oh my God, after 47 years.”

FOX31 will carry the parade and rally live on air and on streaming at KDVR.com. News coverage will start at 4:30 a.m. as usual, with parade and rally coverage expected to kick into gear around 9 a.m.

Longtime Nuggets fan to join parade

But he was in for another shock on Tuesday, when hospital leadership approached him with an offer.

“He comes up and goes, ‘Are you a Nuggets fan?’ And I’m like, ‘I’m a Nuggets fan from way back,’ and he says, ‘How would you like to be on the float?’ And I was like, ‘No way!'”

Thursday morning, he’ll be on one of the floats, cruising through downtown with the NBA champions.

Plick said more than anything, he’s excited to share the experience with patients at the hospital, who he tries to uplift every day.

“You can’t have the green grass that you see outside without the rain,” Plick said. “You can’t have the sunshine without the storms, and I say it’s God’s will I’m still here.”