Canada geese protection organizations launch billboard campaign

DENVER (KDVR) — Two wildlife conservative groups are launching a billboard campaign in the Denver metro area to draw awareness of a permit allowing the killing of Canada geese.

In Defense of Animals and Canada Geese Protection Colorado are responsible for the campaign. The groups say the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has a permit to roundup and slaughter Canada geese and goslings in the Denver metro area through Wildlife Services.

“There’s a strategy and certain groups have used these strategies across the country to successfully reduce the population of geese without using any lethal means at all. So that’s what we’re advocating for,” Lisa Levinson with In Defense of Animals said.

The Animal Legal Defense Fund filed a lawsuit against the USDA in November 2020 for hiding details about the number of birds slated to be killed and cost.

“We recognize that people have a lot of different feelings around this issue and concern in terms of wanting to have manicured parks and being able to use the parks,” Carole Woodall, Canada Geese Protection Colorado, said. “We’re not necessarily stating that that shouldn’t take place. We’re just asking and trying to create a space for there to be collaborative meaningful engagement at the public level.”

The groups say the campaign addresses the fact that the USDA did not inform the public about a project aimed at killing wildlife using taxpayers’ money. They aimed the campaign at encouraging people to learn more about lake ecosystems and surrounding wildlife.