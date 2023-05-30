DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Sheriff’s Department is bringing in-person voting to inmates for the mayoral run-off election.

For the first time in 12 years, Denver voters got the chance to elect a new mayor. Without a candidate having more than 50% of the votes in their favor, the race has moved to a run-off election to happen on June 6 with the top two candidates — Kelly Brough and Mike Johnston.

A press release from the Denver Sheriff’s Office said that inmates in Denver jails will be able to cast their ballots in person for the mayoral run-off election Wednesday at the Van Cise-Simonet Detention Center and Thursday at the Denver County Jail.

The Colorado Criminal Justice Reform Coalition is encouraging eligible voters, behind bars or not, to register and vote.

Which inmates are eligible to vote?

Even though inmates have restricted freedoms, some people behind bars can still make their voices heard and vote.

People who are currently in jail awaiting trial, on bond, or are incarcerated serving a misdemeanor sentence are eligible to vote.

Those who registered to vote before they were incarcerated need to register again, as there is a good chance those names were removed from the Secretary of State’s list of registered voters, according to the CCJRC.

Colorado revised statute 1-2-103 (4) states, “No person while serving a sentence of detention or confinement in a correctional facility, jail, or other location for a felony conviction or while serving a sentence of parole shall be eligible to register to vote or to vote in any election; however, a confined person who is awaiting trial but has not been tried shall be certified by the institutional administrator and shall be permitted to register to vote by mail registration…”

People who are incarcerated for a felony and those who are on parole for a felony are not eligible to vote. Those with pending restitution fees, residents who are on probation and residents who are on parole are also eligible to vote.

It is considered a class five felony crime if someone who is not eligible to vote illegally votes or registers to vote.