DENVER (KDVR) — There are many things that need to be done after buying a new or used car and getting permanent license plates to replace temporary tags is just one of them.

If you have perfectly good plates for your old car before trading it in for a new one, your first thought might be to transfer the plates.

A change in the law last year has switched up the rules, however.

Can you transfer your license plates to a new car in Colorado?

The short answer is no, you cannot.

You used to be able to, but starting in January 2022, the License Plate Reissue Program began, according to the Colorado Department of Revenue.

The aim of the program was to improve safety for first responders and other drivers by making sure everyone has reflective and legible license plates.

Under the program, license plates for passenger vehicles, motorhomes and motorcycles expire when the title or interest transfers.

Depending on what type of license plate you have, the fee to get new plates varies between $4.73 for standard license plates with a new number and $118.06 for historical plates.

There are exceptions to the rule, however, and you are not required to have a new license plate number each time.

When you can avoid getting new license plates

If you want to avoid having to get a new license plate and number each time you get a new car, the only type of plates you can transfer are personalized or vanity plates.

Those cost $68.06 to issue, along with a $25 renewal fee.

If you feel an attachment to your current standard-issue license plate number and do not want to lose it, you can get a new license plate with your old number.

It will cost you, though.

After your license plates expire, you have the priority right to use the same license plate number from your expired plates when registering a new vehicle.

The new plates with your old number will be classified as personalized plates and will cost the same — $68.06 to issue them, and a $25 renewal fee.