Can you identify this robbery suspect? Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office need your help

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (KDVR) — Police report a man robbed a Conoco gas station located at 10210 E. Arapahoe Rd. at approximately 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 26.

The suspect allegedly pointed a handgun at the clerk and demanded the cash drawer, police say. After receiving the drawer, the suspect fired one shot into the ceiling.

No one was injured but the suspect fled southbound on foot, officials reported. He is considered armed and dangerous.

The suspect is described as a white male between 5 feet, 3 inches and 5 feet, 7 inches tall, with a medium build. He was wearing a gray sweatshirt with neon lettering on the front, gray pants and gray shoes. He also had a black face mask on with tan work gloves.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Sheriff’s Office tip line at 720-874-8477.