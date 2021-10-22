Can you identify the ‘Just the Fax Bandit’ in Denver?

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department is searching for a suspect dubbed the “Just the Fax Bandit” for committing multiple robberies in October on Colfax.

Police believe the same suspect has robbed five banks since Oct. 1.

Here’s the full list of bank robberies:

October 18, 2021 at 10:40 a.m., Wells Fargo Bank; 1701 Lincoln Street, Denver

October 16, 2021, at 1:30 p.m., Chase Bank; 2310 E. Colfax Avenue, Denver

October 13, 2021, at 9:20 a.m., Wells Fargo Bank; 9000 E. Colfax Avenue, Aurora

October 9, 2021, at 12:40 p.m., Chase Bank; 6160 E. Colfax Avenue, Denver

October 1, 2021, at 9:30 a.m., BOK Financial Bank, 1600 Broadway, Denver

The suspect is described as a white or Hispanic male, 35 to 50 years old, 5 feet 5 inches to 5 feet 7 inches tall, medium build, and a bald or shaved head.

DPD said to be aware of anyone similar who might have recently changed their spending habits or discussed coming into money suddenly.

If you have any information on the bank robberies above, or any bank robbery, please call the FBI Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force at 303-629-7171 or remain anonymous by calling Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.