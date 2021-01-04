Can you help solve this 7-year-old crime?

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — On Jan. 3, 2014 between 4:30 p.m. and 8 p.m., a woman and baby were stabbed inside their apartment located at 2812 W. 66th Pl. #4.

Raelynn Gonzales, 50, and 18-month-old Fabian Gonzales were found stabbed. Police investigated it as a double homicide and have not solved it after seven years.

If you have any information, contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867 – (720) 913-STOPS. The Adams County case number is 14-107. Anonymous tips may be submitted online and some information may be eligible for a reward.