DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department is working to identify people of interest in an aggravated assault and shooting.

DPD said the incident happened on Feb. 14 at 6:55 p.m. near East Colfax Avenue and North Broadway Street.

Police say the people in this picture are persons of interest in the investigation:

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers

Police have not released any information about a possible victim.

If you have any information, please contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.