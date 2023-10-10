DENVER (KDVR) — Can you answer these Colorado-related questions correctly from the “Jeopardy” game show?

FOX31 put together nine previous “Jeopardy” questions dating as far back as 1984. All these questions were asked on air and all of them relate to Colorado.

Let’s see how well you really know Colorado. Use your cursor or finger to highlight and reveal the answers.

For $200: John Wesley Powell was one of the first to explore the Grand Canyon by boat on this river.

Answer: The Colorado

For $400: As this title pair, Newman and Redford did leap off a Colorado cliff… onto a mattress a few feet below.

Answer: Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid

For $600: When the first specimen of this horned dinosaur was found in Colorado in 1887, it was mistaken for an extinct buffalo.

Answer: A Triceratops

For $800: A state sport of Colorado involves racing these small donkeys.

Answer: Burros

For $1,000: Looper is an old Dutch word for runner; this Colorado governor’s name may mean “battle runner.”

Answer: (John) Hickenlooper

For $1,200: A gold strike in Colorado led to the slogan this mountain “or bust.”

Answer: Pikes Peak

For $1,600: Alums of this university: Former Liberian Pres. Ellen Johnson Sirleaf and (bigger hint) Trey Parker and Matt Stone of “South Park.”

Answer: University of Colorado

For $2,000: When he was VP of the U.S., a Colorado town bore his name; when he became a Confederate general, it changed its “kin” to “ken.”

Answer: John C. Breckenridge

For (Daily Double) $6,400: In Colorado, add this armed service to “Academy.”

Answer: Air Force

These were some of the harder Colorado-based questions. “Jeopardy” also threw out some easy questions like “At 6,800 feet, it’s the state with the highest average altitude” (hint: it’s Colorado).

The gameshow questions aren’t only based on Colorado. But if it were, hopefully you would be taking home all the cash from this quiz.