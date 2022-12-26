DENVER (KDVR) — Hundreds of Southwest customers are left with canceled or delayed flights as the airline is still operating under a “State of Operational Emergency.”

According to FlightAware, on Monday morning as of 9 a.m., Denver International Airport had 248 delays and 152 flight cancellations. Of those delays, 126 of them were Southwest flights and of the cancellations, 120 are Southwest.

The “State of Operational Emergency” was put in place due to the effects of Winter Storm Elliott which brought subzero temperatures to states across the country.

So what can you do if your Southwest flight was canceled? Can you get your money back?

FOX31 reached out to the airline and got this statement back:

“We are re-accommodating as many Customers as possible, based on available space, whose itineraries have been disrupted. Those whose flights have been canceled may request a full refund or receive a flight credit, which does not expire,” said Chris Perry with Southwest Airlines.

FOX31’s Kristen Chapman was at DIA Monday morning where hundreds of unclaimed bags are left at the baggage claim following the holiday chaos. Southwest also addressed what customers can do if their luggage is missing.

“Information for Customers with lost baggage is here. Customers can also speak with a representative at the baggage service office in an airport where we operate or contact Southwest customer service,” said Perry.

Southwest Airlines said that with the weather becoming more favorable they will continue to improve operations at DIA.