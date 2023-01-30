DENVER (KDVR) — If you have been drinking, it is not okay to drive. But what about hopping on a bicycle or scooter instead after having a few drinks? The answer is still no.

The Colorado State Patrol said that you can still get charged for driving under the influence on a bicycle or a scooter because both are considered vehicles, which means operating them while under the influence of alcohol or drugs is illegal.

DUI laws in Colorado

In Colorado, you can be arrested for a DUI if you have a blood alcohol content of .08. If you have a blood alcohol content of .05 to under .08 you can get arrested for driving while ability impaired.

You can also still be arrested for a DUI or DWAI if an officer notices signs of impairment.

The Colorado Department of Transportation said different factors can contribute to your level of impairment, from your number of drinks to how quickly you drink to your weight and how much food you have had to eat.

“The only absolute way to ensure you are safe to drive is to have a BAC of zero,” CDOT said.

CDOT said that in 2019, Colorado expanded its toxicology program to screen for all drugs, not just alcohol.

“As of April 2022, there are 169 Drug Recognition Experts in Colorado. A DRE is a law enforcement officer trained to recognize impairment in drivers under the influence of drugs other than, or in addition to, alcohol,” CDOT said.

How to spot an impaired driver

CSP said the following are signs of an impaired driver:

1. Appearing to be drunk: eye fixation, face close to windshield, drinking in the vehicle

2. Turning with a wide radius

3. Almost striking an object or car

4. Weaving, swerving or drifting

5. Driving significantly under the speed limit for no obvious reason

6. Braking erratically or stopping without cause

7. Accelerating rapidly

8. Tailgating

9. Straddling the center of the lane or driving with the left tires on the center line

10. Responding slowly to traffic signals

11. Turning abruptly or illegally

12. Driving at night with headlights off

If you see an impaired driver, you can report it by calling *277.

“Give the dispatcher the exact location, road and direction, a description of the vehicle, and the manner in which the vehicle is being driven. Do not attempt to follow or pursue the vehicle. Your call is free and may save a life — or many lives!” CSP said.