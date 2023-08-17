DENVER (KDVR) — If you’ve ever been tempted to hop on one of the thousands of e-scooters that line Denver’s many streets, you might want to think twice if you’ve had a bit too much to drink.

Because animals aren’t considered “vehicles,” you can’t get a DUI while riding horseback, though you can still face a fine.

But is that the case for e-scooters?

Can you get a DUI on an e-scooter?

Colorado’s law against driving under the influence only applies to vehicles, and that very much includes what people may think of as “unconventional” vehicles like e-scooters, bicycles and e-bikes.

Because of this, if you’re caught riding an e-scooter under the influence, you can be arrested and face charges.

If your blood alcohol content (BAC) is 0.08 or higher, you can be arrested for a DUI. And if your BAC is between 0.05 and 0.08, you can be arrested for driving while ability impaired (DWAI).

If an officer notices signs of impairment, you can still be arrested for a DUI or DWAI regardless if your BAC is below 0.05, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

DUIs and DWAIs are classified as misdemeanors unless the person has three or more prior convictions, in which case it is a felony.

Some signs of impaired drivers include:

Turning with a wide radius

Almost striking objects or cars

Weaving, swerving or drifting

Driving significantly under the speed limit for no obvious reason

Tailgating

Responding slowly to traffic signals

If you suspect an impaired driver, you can dial *277 to report them.