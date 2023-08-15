FILE: Horses hooves at Ascot racecourse on November 22, 2014, in Ascot, England. (Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images for Ascot Racecourse)

DENVER (KDVR) — It might sound a little “Wild West,” but where there are horses and alcohol in the same place, it isn’t unheard of for someone to try mixing the two.

If you’ve ever wondered what might happen — or even heard a rumor about someone getting a DUI for riding horseback while drunk — you may be curious about what the law actually entails.

Colorado’s driving under the influence law applies to people who are driving vehicles, and the law describes exactly what is and isn’t considered a vehicle.

Animals are not vehicles

A “vehicle,” at least as far as the state law is concerned, must be capable of moving itself or being moved using wheels or endless tracks.

This, of course, doesn’t include horses and other animals that people ride.

And since the law only applies to vehicles — motorized or otherwise — riding horseback while under the influence doesn’t count.

However, that doesn’t mean you’re off the hook if you overindulge and decide to take your horse out for a ride on the side of a highway.

You face a maximum fine of $100 if you’re caught riding an animal on any highway normally used by motor vehicles while under the influence of alcohol.

It is classified as a class B traffic infraction — the lowest penalty for a traffic offense you can face.

It is the same penalty as when someone is caught walking on a highway while under the influence.

As for bicycles, e-bikes and e-scooters, they are considered vehicles. So, the DUI law does apply to them.